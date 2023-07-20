Titans waive Chuck McClelland

The Titans waived running back Chuck McClelland on Thursday, the team announced.

The team had to make room for the signing of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and it also is expected to sign offensive tackle George Fant this week.

The Titans signed McClelland as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Cincinnati following the 2023 draft.

As a senior in 2022, McClelland rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries. He added 14 catches for 116 yards.

In his four seasons at Cincinnati, McClelland rushed for 1,639 yards and had 1,902 yards from scrimmage. He scored 13 total touchdowns.