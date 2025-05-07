Titans waive WR Tay Martin, LB Kyron Johnson

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive lineman James Lynch along with announcing that they have waived wide receiver Tay Martin and linebacker Kyron Johnson. Both players were waived with injury designations.

Martin had one catch for 49 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance of the 2024 season. He played three games with the 49ers over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Johnson did not play in the regular season last year. He had eight tackles in 16 games for the Eagles in 2022 and he made six appearances for the Steelers in 2023.