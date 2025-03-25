 Skip navigation
Titans will have private workout with Cam Ward

  
Published March 25, 2025 01:56 PM

The Titans appear to be closing in on drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but they’re not done evaluating him.

The Titans will have a private workout with Ward, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That comes after Ward turned in an impressive performance at Miami’s Pro Day, where he said he thought he showed the Titans everything they need to see.

The Titans apparently want to see more, but that’s not an indication that they’re not sold on him: They’ll reportedly listen to offers for the first overall pick, but it would take a very good offer for them to move down.

If they don’t move down, they’re almost certainly going to draft Ward, and count on him to be their franchise quarterback for many years to come.