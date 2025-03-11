 Skip navigation
To date, 11 of 22 49ers starters from Super Bowl LVIII are gone

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:58 AM

From time to time, a film or a TV show will feature a pressure-packed school or workplace environment. The teacher/boss will tell the students/employees, “Look to your left. Look to your right. One of the two people will be gone by next year.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could have said that in the locker room before kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII.

As noted by Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, half of the starters from the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII team are already gone.

The now-former San Francisco starters are receiver Deebo Samuel, left guard Aaron Banks, right guard Jon Feliciano, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive lineman Chase Young, defensive lineman Javon Hargave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, linebacker Oren Burks, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was on injured reserve for the Super Bowl, also is gone.

While every team has turnover after every season, the 49ers have undergone a significant overhaul. The roster changes, coupled with the reported “organizational reset” when it comes to paying players, slides the 49ers from the short list of high-end NFC contenders. And the franchise’s attempt to re-crash that specific party will hinge largely on whether quarterback Brock Purdy justifies the extension the 49ers seem to be poised to give him — unless they decide to play hardball with him.

It makes for potentially awkward times in San Francisco. And it could create a rift between coach Kyle Shanahan and the folks who count the beans. It could end up being the kind of rift that could eventually lead to a parting of the ways that, after a season or two of not having an elite roster, Shanahan may welcome.