 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

To no surprise, Cam Ward is listed as QB1 in Tennessee

  
Published August 5, 2025 10:36 AM

If there was any doubt, well, there shouldn’t have been.

Cam Ward has debuted on the Tennessee depth chart as QB1.

The possibility of any real competition ended once Will Levis landed on injured reserve, due to a lingering shoulder injury. The other alternatives are Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

The most amazing aspect of any of this comes from the lack of widespread coverage or discussion about the Titans’ prospects with Ward. He has a chance to be special. The Titans have a chance to perform the same below-radar assault on a playoff berth that the Texans did with C.J. Stroud a year ago.

The Titans probably prefer it this way. They should still be getting more attention. The No. 1 overall pick, a quarterback, is on track to start Week 1. It should be a bigger deal than it is.