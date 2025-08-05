To no surprise, Cam Ward is listed as QB1 in Tennessee

If there was any doubt, well, there shouldn’t have been.

Cam Ward has debuted on the Tennessee depth chart as QB1.

The possibility of any real competition ended once Will Levis landed on injured reserve, due to a lingering shoulder injury. The other alternatives are Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

The most amazing aspect of any of this comes from the lack of widespread coverage or discussion about the Titans’ prospects with Ward. He has a chance to be special. The Titans have a chance to perform the same below-radar assault on a playoff berth that the Texans did with C.J. Stroud a year ago.

The Titans probably prefer it this way. They should still be getting more attention. The No. 1 overall pick, a quarterback, is on track to start Week 1. It should be a bigger deal than it is.