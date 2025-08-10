 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: Bucs need to give Sean Tucker the ball more

  
Published August 10, 2025 12:28 PM

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White left Saturday’s game against the Titans with a groin injury, but head coach Todd Bowles says there’s one piece of good news: Backup running back Sean Tucker is ready and able to make a big impact if he gets the ball in his hands.

Bowles said that in addition to last season’s leading rusher, Bucky Irving, Tucker is a very capable part of the Buccaneers’ running game.

“Sean brings us another explosive runner,” Bowles said. “He’s a game breaker for us, really. He’s got very good contact balance, he can break a lot of tackles, he can naturally find holes. He’s very fast but he looks so smooth doing it that you really can’t tell until he gets into the open field.”

Bowles said he has been telling his offensive assistant to get Tucker more involved, even before White’s injury.

“I keep telling the guys on offense, we’ve got to give him the ball more,” Bowles said.

Last year Tucker had 50 carries for 308 yards. Expect more from Tucker this season.