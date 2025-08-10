Todd Bowles: Bucs need to give Sean Tucker the ball more

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White left Saturday’s game against the Titans with a groin injury, but head coach Todd Bowles says there’s one piece of good news: Backup running back Sean Tucker is ready and able to make a big impact if he gets the ball in his hands.

Bowles said that in addition to last season’s leading rusher, Bucky Irving, Tucker is a very capable part of the Buccaneers’ running game.

“Sean brings us another explosive runner,” Bowles said. “He’s a game breaker for us, really. He’s got very good contact balance, he can break a lot of tackles, he can naturally find holes. He’s very fast but he looks so smooth doing it that you really can’t tell until he gets into the open field.”

Bowles said he has been telling his offensive assistant to get Tucker more involved, even before White’s injury.

“I keep telling the guys on offense, we’ve got to give him the ball more,” Bowles said.

Last year Tucker had 50 carries for 308 yards. Expect more from Tucker this season.