Todd Bowles confirms Baker Mayfield’s thumb is fine

Bucs backup quarterback Kyle Trask took a kneel down in victory formation to end Sunday’s game. That’s because starter Baker Mayfield had injured his right thumb on the helmet of a Titans defender on his follow through.

He underwent tests on his thumb Monday, but Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed it’s a minor injury that won’t keep Mayfield out of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

“Yeah, Baker is good,” Bowles said, via Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com.

Mayfield did not wear a splint or brace on his thumb after Sunday’s victory over the Titans, and he said it “feels good” when asked about the injury.

He has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,143 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.