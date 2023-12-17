Todd Bowles: Devin White told us he “couldn’t go” against Packers

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Packers and reports prior to the game said that White was not playing due to a decision by head coach Todd Bowles.

White was listed as questionable due to a foot injury after full participation in practice on Thursday and Friday and the team planned to start K.J. Britt ahead of him in Green Bay. After the game, Bowles said that the team scratched White after he told them “he couldn’t go” and Bowles was then asked if the foot was the reason that White felt that way.

“That’s probably a question for him but I’m sure he’d say his foot was sore,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But he told me he couldn’t go so we played the guys we had to play.”

Britt had six tackles and a tackle for loss during the win.