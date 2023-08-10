Todd Bowles on Buccaneers QB competition: “We got an idea and we got a good feel”

On the surface, the Tampa Bay post-Tommy quarterback competition remains neck and neck. At a deeper level, it might not be so wide open.

“We got a good basis of where we are with those two guys,” coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday regarding Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, via Joe BucsFan.com. “And we just need to see some things Friday as far as running the offense and getting a feel for where they are. We kind of have a good basis and ground basis of what we want to do. But seeing them perform is completely different from game to practice. So we got an idea and we got a good feel. So we’ll kind of let it play out a little bit more, but we have a good stat sheet where we kind of have everything rated of how we see them.”

Bowles’s comments came on SiriusXM NFL Radio. During that same interview, Bowles also said Mayfield “has learned humility . . . he’s learned how to fight and come back on the inside and he has a chance to do something special if he starts here.”

Maybe “if” will become “when,” before too long.

Mayfield will start the preseason opener against the Steelers. Trask will start the second preseason game, versus the Jets. Perhaps by the third preseason game, we’ll know the name of the starter.