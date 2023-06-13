 Skip navigation
Top News

Todd Bowles on Devin White: It’s not a “hold in”

  
Published June 13, 2023 08:01 AM
June 13, 2023 09:15 AM
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White reported for mandatory minicamp , but was not participating in the Tuesday morning practice.

While White requested a trade earlier in the offseason, his participation at a voluntary team photo shoot suggested that things have been smoothed over between the two parties.

After practice, head coach Todd Bowles said White is not going through a so-called “hold in” and the team isn’t putting him on the practice field in part because he hadn’t been there for the voluntary offseason program.

“We’d like to see where he is physically,” Bowles said in his press conference. “We don’t feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him, do everything. So, two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way.”

Bowles added that White won’t participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s practices either. But the linebacker will do tests and lifting inside the facility.

His mindset is good ,” Bowles said. “It’s just business. That’s part of it. That takes care of itself. He’ll be ready for training camp and he’ll be ready to go.”

The No. 5 pick of the 2019 draft, White is entering the last year of his rookie contract, playing on the fifth-year option. He’s been on the field for 95 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps over the last two seasons, starting every game.

He’s set to make $11.706 million in 2023.