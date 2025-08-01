Todd Bowles: Shilo Sanders has a chance to make it

Shedeur Sanders has gotten the lion’s share of the attention, but he’s not the only member of the family trying to start his NFL career this year.

His brother Shilo signed with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Colorado and head coach Todd Bowles gave an update at a Thursday press conference on how the safety is performing this summer.

“He’s coming along,” Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s getting the scheme down. He’s made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason — Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He’s got a chance to make it.”

Sanders is one of many players around the league who will be hoping to use the coming preseason schedule as a springboard to a job in the league. He’ll get his first chance to make a strong impression against the Titans on August 9.