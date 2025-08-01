 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: Shilo Sanders has a chance to make it

  
Published August 1, 2025 10:36 AM

Shedeur Sanders has gotten the lion’s share of the attention, but he’s not the only member of the family trying to start his NFL career this year.

His brother Shilo signed with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Colorado and head coach Todd Bowles gave an update at a Thursday press conference on how the safety is performing this summer.

“He’s coming along,” Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s getting the scheme down. He’s made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason — Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He’s got a chance to make it.”

Sanders is one of many players around the league who will be hoping to use the coming preseason schedule as a springboard to a job in the league. He’ll get his first chance to make a strong impression against the Titans on August 9.