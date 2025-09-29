 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles: We can’t keep falling behind and expect to win

  
Published September 29, 2025 09:17 AM

The Buccaneers pulled out wins in the final moments of their first three games and they tried their best to mount another comeback in Week 4.

The Eagles went up 24-3 in the first half and they were up 31-13 in the third quarter before the Bucs were able to close the gap to eight points in the final quarter. An interception and a turnover on downs kept the Bucs from taking advantage of the Eagles offense going dark and the Eagles held on for a 31-25 win that ended the Bucs’ hopes of an undefeated season.

After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles showed appreciation for his team’s effort while making it clear that the team can’t continue to put themselves in these positions for the next 13 games.

“The fight, we’re going to have that every week,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “But you can’t fight and get behind the eight ball against good teams and expect to win. We’re always going to have fight; we just have to clean up mistakes now. It’s getting to that point where we have to cut them down.”

Week 5 brings a trip to Seattle to face the 3-1 Seahawks and playing from behind would be a good recipe for a second straight loss, so this would be a good time for Bowles and the Bucs to cut out their need for drama once and for all.