 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: We need bye week more than anybody

  
Published October 27, 2025 10:53 AM

The Buccaneers bounced back from a Week 7 loss to the Lions to beat the Saints 23-3 and move to 6-2 on Sunday, but quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t thrilled with the team’s offensive performance.

The Bucs only picked up 212 yards and went 3-of-13 on third downs during an outing that the quarterback said “wasn’t nearly good enough or close to what we want it to look like.” Four takeaways by the defense and three Caleb McLaughlin field goals from more than 50 yards made sure that the meager output was enough for the win, but the Bucs will need more from the offense in the weeks to come.

Getting it will be easier if they can get some players back to health and head coach Todd Bowles had that on his mind when discussing the team’s Week 9 bye.

“It will be huge,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “It’s halfway through the season. We need it more than anybody. I credit those guys for fighting week-in and week-out, people stepping up and people moving to different positions and helping us win, which you have to do in order to be a good team. So we’ve done that the first half. We’ve got to rest up. It’s going to be a hell of a second half so we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving are at the top of the list of missing pieces and having them back for Week 10 against the Patriots would be a good way to kick off the second half.