Todd Bowles: We need bye week more than anybody

The Buccaneers bounced back from a Week 7 loss to the Lions to beat the Saints 23-3 and move to 6-2 on Sunday, but quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t thrilled with the team’s offensive performance.

The Bucs only picked up 212 yards and went 3-of-13 on third downs during an outing that the quarterback said “wasn’t nearly good enough or close to what we want it to look like.” Four takeaways by the defense and three Caleb McLaughlin field goals from more than 50 yards made sure that the meager output was enough for the win, but the Bucs will need more from the offense in the weeks to come.

Getting it will be easier if they can get some players back to health and head coach Todd Bowles had that on his mind when discussing the team’s Week 9 bye.

“It will be huge,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “It’s halfway through the season. We need it more than anybody. I credit those guys for fighting week-in and week-out, people stepping up and people moving to different positions and helping us win, which you have to do in order to be a good team. So we’ve done that the first half. We’ve got to rest up. It’s going to be a hell of a second half so we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving are at the top of the list of missing pieces and having them back for Week 10 against the Patriots would be a good way to kick off the second half.