Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Todd Monken on Odell Beckham Jr.: He’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:27 AM
Back in 2019, Todd Monken coached a certain current free-agent receiver named Odell Beckham Jr.

Monken was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator that season — the one year the club had with Freddie Kitchens as head coach. Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards with four touchdowns that season.

Now the Ravens offensive coordinator, Monken was asked about his impressions of Beckham during the coach’s introductory press conference on Tuesday and said he really likes the receiver.

Monken specifically noted that he feels like Beckham’s attitude is just like that of any other player.

“I don’t know why everybody gets pissed off — like, he wants the ball. Well, really? I don’t know where I’ve been where a great player didn’t want the ball,” Monken said. “I don’t know where a basketball player didn’t want shots or a baseball player didn’t want to get at-bats. That’s what they want; they want opportunities to showcase their ability. I think it’s awesome.

“I think he’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete. He has a tough deal, though, because he’s a … In my opinion — and he may think differently — it’s tough being a face. Does that make sense? Like NBA [players] deal with it all the time, but there are very few NFL players, outside of the quarterback, that they really know their face; that they’re a market. And he’s that way, and I think that makes it hard at times. When you’re under the microscope like he is, it really is hard. But I liked Odell a lot. I liked his skillset, liked his work ethic. He fought through an injury. Tremendous.”

Though Beckham took some free agent visits during the regular season, he did not end up signing with a team while still recovering from tearing his ACL during Super Bowl LVI.

The Ravens have had trouble in the last few years developing and retaining wide receivers. If Monken’s presence and familiarity with Beckham could appeal to the wideout, Beckham might be a fit to sign with Baltimore.