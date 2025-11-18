Tom Brady attends Cowboys-Raiders, but he’s not working this time

The last time Fox broadcaster and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady attended a Raiders game, he created a stir by sitting in the coaches’ box with a headset and a tablet. Many who previously hadn’t fully appreciated the inherent conflict of interest between Brady’s two roles had an epiphany regarding the problems with having access to the league at large and owing a fiduciary duty to one specific team.

The Week 2 Monday night development became a big deal until the next bright, shiny object came along to distract us three nights later, in the form of the Thursday night game to start Week 3. By then it died down, with the league doubling down on its decision to let Brady do both, Brady (who privately was livid over the criticism, we’re told) writing a strident, accusatory newsletter chastising anyone would who dare question his decision to wear two hats that can’t fit on one head, and the entire incident slipping into the ever-growing bog of post-standards America.

Brady skipped the Week 10 Thursday night game between the Raiders and Broncos, opting to attend an event in Miami instead. Tonight, he’s present for the Raiders’ Week 11 game against the Cowboys.

During the first quarter, ESPN cameras showed him in a suite, hanging out with friend, confidant, and business partner Jim Gray, who reportedly advises Raiders owner Mark Davis and brokered Brady’s below-market sweetheart deal to buy a piece of the franchise.

Brady possibly realizes it’s a bad look to be working with the team’s coaches during a game. He also possibly realizes that, by Week 11, nothing he does will help the 2-7 Raiders.

Either way, Brady is doing what he should have done in Week 2 — watching the game as a fan, hobnobbing with others, and enjoying the spread from P.F. Chang’s.