nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Tom Brady hints at some of the games he’ll do for Fox

  
Published May 28, 2024 01:49 PM

After the 2024 schedule came out, we tried to guess the games to which Tom Brady will be assigned in his first year as the No. 1 analyst at Fox. During his Monday visit to Colin Cowherd’s show, Brady hinted at some of the games he’ll do.

We already know he’ll work the Week 1 game in Cleveland between the Cowboys and the Browns. Brady also made it clear that he’ll do Chiefs-49ers (a no-brainer), along with “a bunch of Dallas games,” including Lions-Cowboys and Ravens-Cowboys.

Whatever the games are, they’ll be the No. 1 Fox game each week. Often right after the 1:00 p.m. ET games, featuring the No. 2 team and Greg Olsen, the man Brady is replacing. Which will give football fans a chance to compare and contrast Olsen and Brady, back-to-back.

Will Brady thrive? Will he fail? We’ll find out soon enough.