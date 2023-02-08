 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Brady: "It's always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick"

  
Published February 8, 2023 01:57 AM
February 6, 2023 02:57 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on all the benefits of Tom Brady taking a year to mentally decompress before stepping into the broadcast booth with FOX in the fall of 2024.

If there were any issues between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brady says they’ve been resolved.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, and the two of them had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other.

“I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach. The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn’t ask me to coach.”

Brady left New England after 20 years to spend his last three years in Tampa Bay, but he says that isn’t a reflection on Belichick.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Brady said. “When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story. So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, ‘Well this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship.”