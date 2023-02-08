Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”

If there were any issues between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brady says they’ve been resolved.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, and the two of them had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other.

“I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach. The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn’t ask me to coach.”

Brady left New England after 20 years to spend his last three years in Tampa Bay, but he says that isn’t a reflection on Belichick.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Brady said. “When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story. So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, ‘Well this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship.”