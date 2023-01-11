 Skip navigation
Top News

Tom Brady will continue to re-write the NFL postseason record book in 2023

  
Published January 10, 2023 11:50 PM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already owns some of the most significant NFL postseason records, and he’ll add to those records when the Bucs host the Cowboys on Monday night.

Here are a few of the postseason records that Brady owns, and some notes on how far everyone else in the league is from equaling Brady’s records:

Games played: Brady will appear in his 49th career postseason game on Monday. His former kicker Adam Vinatieri is in second place all time, having appeared in 32 career postseason games. Another former Brady kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, is tied with Jerry Rice for third with 29 games.

Games started: Brady has started all of his postseason games, so he’ll extend that record to 48 as well. Kickers aren’t considered starters, so Rice is next with 29 starts.

Games as winning quarterback: Brady has 35 postseason wins. Joe Montana is second with 16. In third place, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning are in a three-way tie with 14 postseason wins.

Passes thrown: Brady has thrown 1,855 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning, with 1,027 postseason passes, is the only other quarterback to throw more than 1,000.

Passes completed: Brady has completed 1,166 passes in the playoffs. Peyton Manning completed 649, and no one else even has 500 career completions in the postseason.

Passing yards: Brady is the all-time leader with 13,049 career postseason passing yards. Peyton Manning is second with 7,339, followed by Brett Favre with 5,885.

300-yard games: Brady has passed for 300 or more yards in 18 different postseason games. Peyton Manning is next with nine 300-yard postseason games, followed by Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers with eight each.

Passing touchdowns: Brady has 86 career postseason touchdown passes. Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 45.

Brady will keep adding to his records on Sunday, and maybe for quite a few postseason games after that.