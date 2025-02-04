Tom Brady will take part in production meetings ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The rules the NFL put in place to deal with Tom Brady’s status as both an owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox Sports will be tweaked this week.

Brady, who is set to call Super Bowl LIX with Kevin Burkhardt, is typically barred from team facilities, practices, and production meetings heading into games because of his stake in the Raiders. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that the production meeting portion of that edict will be dropped heading into this weekend’s game.

“When [Brady] was approved as an owner of the Raiders, there were a lot of discussions internally and that ended up being the recommendation of the league office, that it didn’t make sense to have him in the production meetings,” Hunt said, via TheAthletic.com. “That’s where that rule came from. Since he’s doing the game this week, we have no issue with him being in our production meetings. He’ll have the access that any broadcaster would have.”

Brady will also be allowed into Eagles production meetings, but he will not be able to attend practices for either team. In his Monday press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Brady has been “incredibly cooperative” with the league about conflicts of interest in his first season as both a team owner and broadcaster.