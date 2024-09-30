 Skip navigation
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Tom Brady will work 4:05 p.m. ET Cardinals-49ers game, not Dolphins-Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET

  
Published September 30, 2024 01:14 PM

A week after Tom Brady called a game from his home away from home away from home in Tampa, he won’t be going to his home away from home in New England. He’ll simply be going home to the Bay Area.

Per multiple reports, Brady’s Fox team will handle Cardinals-49ers in Week 5. It’s a 4:05 p.m. ET regional game.

Also on the Fox schedule this week is Dolphins-Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET. That would have been a perfect choice, seemingly, for Brady.

Of course, the Patriots are 1-3, and the Dolphins could be in that same spot by tonight.

The explanation might be as simple as Brady wanting to spend a week with his parents. Which, if that’s the case, is fine.

The other Fox options were Panthers-Bears (1:00 p.m. ET), Browns-Commanders (1:00 p.m. ET), Raiders-Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET).