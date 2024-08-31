 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady’s access restrictions could be a precursor to a rejection of his Raiders’ ownership bid

  
Published August 31, 2024 11:52 AM

The extreme access restrictions placed immediately on would-be Raiders owner Tom Brady as a Fox broadcaster weren’t a punishment. They were a message.

The league’s unambiguous and unequivocal declaration that Brady can’t enter team facilities, attend practices, or participate in production meetings is a harbinger. If/when it’s ever time to vote on his bid to buy (along with Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and their mutual partners) 10.4 percent of the Raiders, at least nine owners will say no.

Why wouldn’t they? The restrictions they’ve placed on Brady undermine the biggest Fox broadcast of the week. And the NFL has a vested interest in ensuring that the broadcasts are as good as they can be. During the recent Sunday Ticket trial, Commissioner Roger Goodell explained that the NFL got out of the Thursday Night Football business because the league couldn’t produce and televise games up to the league’s standards.

Could Brady pull it off to the NFL’s standards without access? Maybe. Still, however he performs without access, he would have been better with it.

By imposing the restrictions on Brady, the league wants him to make the right decision on his own. If he doesn’t, they’ll eventually do it for him.

Again, it only takes nine. If 32 owners are willing to make it dramatically harder for Fox and Brady to produce a high-quality broadcast every week, at least nine of them will be willing to eliminate the issue entirely by preventing Brady from joining Club Oligarch.