Tom Brady’s bid to buy a piece of the Raiders is approved

It’s a day of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks getting what they wanted.

Aaron Rodgers got former Raiders receiver Davante Adams. And Tom Brady got a piece of the Raiders formerly held by Mark Davis.

The NFL has announced (basically) that Brady’s bid to buy a piece of the Raiders finally has been approved, more than a year and a half after he struck a deal with Davis to buy it.

It’s still a mistake. Not because Brady shouldn’t have been permitted to do what very well might have be a sweetheart, below-market deal (the details haven’t been released) but because he works for Fox, calling games involving (in theory) all teams.

Brady now has a duty to the Raiders. Which is at odds with his duty to Fox and its audience.

The Fox audience is already getting short shrift, given that Brady can’t watch practices, attend production meetings, or even set foot in a team facility (other than the Raiders). He also can’t criticize officiating, even when officiating needs to be criticized.

Look at last night’s Bills-Jets game, with 22 penalties and 204 penalty yards. Criticism at times was justified. ESPN’s Troy Aikman, for example, at one point disagreed with rules analyst Russell Yurk’s attempt to justify a roughing the passer foul. Brady can’t do that, without having to potentially give up a piece of his $37.5 million per year salary.

Again, Brady shouldn’t want to do both. The league shouldn’t have let him do both. And voices in the media shouldn’t be afraid to say so.