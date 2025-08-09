Tom Brady’s statue is unveiled

The Patriots revealed quarterback Tom Brady’s bronze likeness to the world on Friday night. The debut of Brady’s statue was far less eventful than the unveiling of Rocky’s statue.

It actually sounded a little like the ill-fated Tom Brady roast from May 2024, with Brady poking fun at himself and others.

“I feel extremely honored, deeply grateful and, if I’m being honest, kind of old,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I’m also a little surprised because usually they don’t build statues until you’re really old, like [Mike] Vrabel and [Tedy] Bruschi.”

Brady also said this: “I never dreamed I’d be standing here [two and a half] decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time. It actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time.”

New England’s rivals also got a dig.

“The statue isn’t just for Pats fans,” Brady said. “It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third.”

The Patriots won’t have to worry about fans of the visiting team throwing beers at bronze Tommy in Week 1. That’s when the Raiders come to town. You know, the team Brady partially owns and, by all indications, heavily influences.

Except when Shedeur Sanders was on the draft board, that is.