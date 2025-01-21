Tom Moore will remain on Bucs staff in 2025

Tom Moore’s long run as an NFL coach will keep going in 2025.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Moore will remain with the Buccaneers as an offensive consultant.

Moore, who turned 86 in November, has been in that role since 2019 and has been coaching in the NFL since 1977. That will make the 2025 season his 49th year as a coach in the league.

Moore has been on the staff of four Super Bowl winners in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Tampa over the course of his time in the league. He’ll try to make it five as he moves toward a half-century in the league.