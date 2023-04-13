 Skip navigation
Tom Telesco: You don’t want to build to beat one team, but can’t miss seeing Chiefs in AFC West

  
Published April 13, 2023 05:23 AM
Like all teams in the NFL, the Chargers aspire to winning a Super Bowl but their path to postseason success is a little more difficult than some other teams.

In order for the Chargers to secure home games come the playoffs, they need to win their division and the only path to the top of the AFC West is through Kansas City. The Chiefs have won seven straight division titles and advanced to three of the last four Super Bowls, so they represent a major obstacle to success for the Chargers.

They also present a difficult conundrum for Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco when it comes to constructing his team’s roster.

“You talk about both because you want to balance it ,” Telesco said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “You don’t want to be a team that’s just building to beat one other team and forget that we got to play the way we think we need to play to win, to beat the other teams in the division and everybody else that we play. . . . You like to be a little bit more on the offensive and ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to play and this is how teams have to stop us. But you can’t help but to see the Super Bowl champions in our division. We have to beat them.”

While the Chargers can’t build their roster with one opponent in mind, the plus to trying to come up with a way past the Chiefs is that slaying that dragon would serve them well for any future battles that will come their way. This fall will bring the latest update to how the Chargers are faring on that front.