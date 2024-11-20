Tommy DeVito not surprised by promotion: You always stay ready

Tommy DeVito was the third quarterback on the depth chart until Monday when he jumped to QB1 after the Giants benched Daniel Jones.

Drew Lock, the No. 2 quarterback who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants this offseason, admitted surprise. DeVito wasn’t.

“I wouldn’t say surprised,” DeVito said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I was open for all outcomes. It was kind of something that I had been trying for since last year. You always stay ready. You never know.”

DeVito-mania was a thing last year when he threw eight touchdown passes and three interceptions as the Giants went 3-3 in his six starts. Yet, the Giants signed Lock in the offseason without a competition for the backup job.

“Last year was a good story and all, how it happened,” DeVito said. “All the fun and games outside, it was fun. That was last year. I’m sticking to football now. Not that I wasn’t before.

“The external stuff will be on pause. I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle. Want it to stay very tight and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday.”

DeVito took all the first-team reps at Wednesday’s practice, with Lock working with the scout team, as usual. Jones was fourth in line during individual drills behind even Tim Boyle, who signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

The Giants won’t risk Jones’ $23 million injury guarantee by playing him or practicing him.

For now, it’s DeVito who replaces him as the starter.