Tommy DeVito: Up to Giants if they want to “gamble” on losing me

Tommy DeVito became an unlikely hero for the Giants last season and the quarterback wants to be in position to do the same thing again in 2024.

DeVito was an undrafted rookie third-stringer when he was pressed into action after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor and he was able to move past a tough debut to lead the team to a 3-3 record in six starts before Taylor was healthy enough to return. He said on Sunday that he feels he showed “that I belong” in the NFL, but the Giants signed Drew Lock to be Jones’s backup this season.

That will leave the Giants with a decision to make about keeping DeVito or exposing him to waivers later this summer. DeVito reminded the Giants of the risk of losing him over the weekend.

“I’m very aware of how they operate in this organization,” DeVito said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That’s up to them to make that decision, make that gamble. I’m going to continue to play. We’ll see how everything unfolds. If they decide to [cut me] and I get scooped up, I don’t get to make that decision [to say] afterwards, if somebody grabs me, ‘No, I want to stay here.’ It’s everything for the front office.”

If all goes well for the Giants, DeVito won’t see the field for them in 2024 but it remains to be seen if they’re comfortable with the prospect of him getting on the field in a different uniform.