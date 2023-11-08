Tommy DeVito will start at QB for Giants Sunday

Tommy DeVito has made relief appearances at quarterback for the Giants the last two weeks, but he’ll be on the field from the beginning of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that DeVito will make his first NFL start in Dallas during his Wednesday press conference. The undrafted rookie will be backed up by Matt Barkley, who will be signed to the 53-man roster off of the Giants’ practice squad.

DeVito’s ascension to the starting lineup comes after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor suffered injuries that put them on injured reserve. He will be the 10th rookie quarterback to start this season.

He replaced Taylor against the Jets in Week Eight and went 2-of-7 for negative-1 passing yards. He ran for a touchdown, but the inability to move the ball through the air helped the Jets win in overtime. DeVito went 15-of-20 for 175 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions after Jones tore his ACL last Sunday, but the improvement didn’t help in a 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

DeVito will try to make the third time the charm this weekend while the Cowboys defense will work to continue a cursed Giants season.