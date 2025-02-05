Tony Boselli confident Jags will win a lot in the near future

The Jaguars set a new direction for the franchise over the last few weeks and Tony Boselli is one of the people guiding it.

Boselli had a Hall of Fame career as a tackle in Jacksonville and he returned to the organization during their coaching search last month. His return coincided with the departure of General Manager Trent Baalke and preceded the decision to hire Liam Coen as their head coach. That process was a messy one, but Boselli, who has since been named the executive vice president of football operations, believes the results will be positive in the long run.

“That’s what we’re all doing this for, to bring a Lombardi trophy to Jacksonville,” Boselli said, via the team’s website. “Make no mistake: You have sustain. We want to have sustained success because usually when you have sustained success, that gives you the best and most opportunities to go win the big one. I feel very good and really confident that we’re going to get this right and we’re going to win a lot of football games here in the near future.”

The next big task for the Jaguars is hiring a new G.M. and that interview process has picked up steam this week. Once that hire is made, the Jaguars can turn their attention to building a roster capable of making Boselli’s predictions more than just a pipe dream.