Top prospect Julian Lewis commits to Colorado and Deion Sanders

Quarterback Julian Lewis, one of the top high-school prospects in America, has committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, just days after de-committing to USC.

Lewis announced his decision on Pat McAfee’s show.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete,” Lewis said. “Colorado wasn’t recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be.”

The development increases the likelihood that Sanders will return to Colorado in 2025. Earlier this week, Sanders said he has a “kickstand down” at Colorado and that he’s happy there.

Still, the kickstand can go up at any time. Of course, the kickstand can go up for Lewis, too.