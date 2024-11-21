 Skip navigation
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Top prospect Julian Lewis commits to Colorado and Deion Sanders

  
Published November 21, 2024 02:22 PM

Quarterback Julian Lewis, one of the top high-school prospects in America, has committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, just days after de-committing to USC.

Lewis announced his decision on Pat McAfee’s show.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete,” Lewis said. “Colorado wasn’t recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be.”

The development increases the likelihood that Sanders will return to Colorado in 2025. Earlier this week, Sanders said he has a “kickstand down” at Colorado and that he’s happy there.

Still, the kickstand can go up at any time. Of course, the kickstand can go up for Lewis, too.