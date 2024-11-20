 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders says he’s got a “kickstand down” at Colorado

  
Published November 19, 2024 08:18 PM

With Colorado thriving in 2024 and coach Deion Sanders being linked to other jobs (on Friday, former Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin made clear his intention to pitch Deion to Jerry Jones), Sanders was asked about the situation at a press conference on Tuesday.

The initial question mentioned college and pro jobs. At no point did Sanders reiterate his comments from 2023 that he would never coach in the NFL.

Then, after joking that the question was “disrespectful” with the Colorado athletic director in the room, Deion said this: “Price. There’s a price of everything.”

He paused before continuing.

“I’m happy where I am, man,” Sanders said. “I’m good. I got a kickstand down. . . . It means I’m resting. I’m good. I’m happy. I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. Truly do. Next question.”

The kickstand metaphor might be perfect. It’s arguably the best way to describe every college coach. Kickstands are meant to be put down, until they’re put up.

It’s perfect for Deion, who seems to be destined to climb the ladder to a bigger job, the same way he climbed from Jackson State to Colorado. The question is whether he takes another college job, or whether he goes to the NFL.