Top XFL receiver Jahcour Pearson working out for Browns

  
Published July 19, 2023 05:01 AM

The leading receiver from this year’s XFL season is getting a look in Cleveland.

Jahcour Pearson, who led the XFL with 60 catches and 670 receiving yards while playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons this year, is trying out for the Browns, according to Jordan Schultz.

Pearson has also had tryouts with the Colts and Falcons. He so far has not landed on a 90-player roster, but he’s still hoping to as training camp approaches.

Pearson played his college football at Western Kentucky before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season.