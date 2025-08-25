Toronto Argonauts claim CFL negotiating rights to Shilo Sanders

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders could be teammates again. In theory.

It would happen north of the border. The Toronto Argonauts, which acquired the CFL’s negotiating rights to Shedeur months ago, also have the negotiating rights to Shilo. The Argos made the move on Sunday, via 3downnation.com.

It works on a first-come, first-served basis for the CFL’s franchises. Each team can have up to 45 players on their negotiating lists.

The gesture remains premature. But if Shilo isn’t claimed on waivers and also isn’t signed to an NFL practice squad, he could choose to continue his football career in Canada.

The likelihood of that happening for Shedeur remains low. He’s still on the Browns, and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster. For now, Shilo is the name to watch for a potential effort to take advantage of an opportunity to potentially get game reps and to further develop his skills, in advance of a potential landing spot in the NFL.