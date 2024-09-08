 Skip navigation
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Travis Etienne fumble leads to Tyreek Hill 80-yard touchdown, Miami trails 17-14

  
Published September 8, 2024 03:27 PM

The Jaguars were about to go up 24-7.

Instead, they now lead the Dolphins by just 17-14 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

Jags running back Travis Etienne was on his way into the end zone when safety Jevon Holland punched the ball out of his arm. The ball ricocheted into the end zoneDolphins safety Jevon Holland punched the ball cornerback Kader Kohou recovering it in the paint for a touchback.

It didn’t take long for Miami to take advantage of the extra possession. Receiver Tyreek Hill — who was detained for a traffic violation while on the way to Sunday’s game — caught a pass 28 yards down the field and used his speed to go the rest of the way for an 80-yard touchdown.

The 14-point swing definitively put Miami back in the game as it enters its latter stages.

Hill now leads the Dolphins with six catches for 109 yards. Jaylen Waddle has caught four passes for 96 yards so far.

While Tua Tagovailoa has not quite been in sync with his receivers throughout the day, he is now 18-of-29 for 288 yards with a touchdown.