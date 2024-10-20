Travis Etienne inactive for Jaguars vs. Patriots

The Jaguars will be without running back Travis Etienne today in London.

Etienne is officially inactive for today’s game against the Patriots as he deals with a hamstring injury.

That could actually be good news for the Jaguars’ offense, as Tank Bigsby has been the better runner of the Jaguars’ two running backs this season, and Etienne’s absence may mean more carries for Bigsby.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

The Patriots’ inactives are wide receiver Javon Baker, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, outside linebacker Sione Takitaki, quarterback Joe Milton, tackle Verderian Lowe and defensive end Jeremiah Pharms.