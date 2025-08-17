 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter held out of Jaguars’ second preseason game

  
Published August 17, 2025 01:16 PM

Jaguars fans will have to wait a little longer for their second look at Travis Hunter in game action.

Hunter was limited in Friday’s practice due to an upper-body injury and the Jags announced shortly before their game in New Orleans that the first-round pick would not play against the Saints.

Hunter played 10 snaps at wide receiver and eight snaps at cornerback in the team’s first preseason game. He’s currently listed as a starter on offense and a backup on defense, but all of his playing time on both sides of the ball came with the starters.

The Jaguars have not disclosed their plans for playing starters in the preseason finale, so Hunter’s next game snaps could come in Week 1 against the Panthers.