Travis Hunter: I have to get to the point of understanding both sides immediately

  
Published July 25, 2025 01:07 PM

Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter hasn’t worked on both sides of the ball in the same training camp practice yet, but it’s going to happen and it will be a necessary step for the first-round pick to take as he prepares to play cornerback and wide receiver during the regular season.

Head coach Liam Coen laid out the plan to “maximize” Hunter’s practice time earlier this week and Hunter shared some of his early impressions of how things are going on Friday. Hunter said that keeping his on-field attention on either offense or defense is important because he has “to get to that point to where I understand both sides immediately” and the singular focus helps him progress toward that goal.

“I need to be able to process everything fast, quick,” Hunter said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “When I’m on the defensive side, if the offense changes their strength, I’ve got to know what I’m doing right away. And if the offense changes the play, I got to know what I’m doing right away. So I like that we’re starting off slow, getting me adjusted, making sure I know where I need to be on one side of the ball each day and then it [will] all come together.”