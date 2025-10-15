Travis Hunter: It’s very important for me to be patient

Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback hasn’t made as big an impact as expected on either side of the ball so far in his rookie year, but he says he’s not getting frustrated.

“It’s very important for me to be patient,” Hunter said. “I’ve just got to let the game come to me. The coaches are trying to dial up some things for me. I just got to continue to just work, and just have the guys trust me because I’m doing my job every time. I’ve just got to continue to do my job.”

Hunter has 20 catches for 197 yards and no touchdowns through six games, a fairly meager output for a No. 2 overall draft pick, but he said he believes he’s going to become a big part of the Jaguars’ offense.

“I’ve just got to continue to be consistent for the quarterback and for the coaches so they can trust me more,” Hunter said.

At some point, Jaguars fans may run out of patience for Hunter to play a big role on offense, on defense, or preferably both. But six games into his career, there’s still plenty of patience for Hunter to get up to speed.