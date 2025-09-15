 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter on his late PI penalty: I can’t leave it up to the ref

  
Published September 14, 2025 10:31 PM

Travis Hunter played more defensive snaps than Week 1, and he was involved in one of the biggest plays of the 31-27 loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback knocked down a Jake Browning pass intended for Andrei Iosivas on fourth-and-5 with 1:54 left. Hunter, though, was penalized 25 yards for pass interference.

I can’t leave it up to the ref,” Hunter said, via John Oehser of the team website. “I just got to do my job and put myself in a better position.”

The Bengals got a first down at the Jacksonville 37, and eight plays later, Jake Browning scoring the winning touchdown on a quarterback push play with 18 seconds left.

While Hunter didn’t argue with what appeared a questionable call, his coach did. Sort of.

“They call a pass interference on fourth down,” Liam Coen said. “I’d like to them maybe go earn it, but it is what it is.”

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, played more defensive snaps this week. He saw 39 snaps on offense and 42 on defense after playing 42 snaps on offense and six on defense in a Week 1 victory over the Panthers.

“Jarrian [Jones] got nicked up a little bit, so it forced [Hunter to play] a little bit more naturally even though we wanted to get him a little bit more work as it was,” Coen said. “He just keeps competing. I didn’t get a great chance to watch him individually. I just know I don’t think he hurt us.”