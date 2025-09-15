Travis Hunter on his late PI penalty: I can’t leave it up to the ref

Travis Hunter played more defensive snaps than Week 1, and he was involved in one of the biggest plays of the 31-27 loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback knocked down a Jake Browning pass intended for Andrei Iosivas on fourth-and-5 with 1:54 left. Hunter, though, was penalized 25 yards for pass interference.

“I can’t leave it up to the ref,” Hunter said, via John Oehser of the team website. “I just got to do my job and put myself in a better position.”

The Bengals got a first down at the Jacksonville 37, and eight plays later, Jake Browning scoring the winning touchdown on a quarterback push play with 18 seconds left.

While Hunter didn’t argue with what appeared a questionable call, his coach did. Sort of.

“They call a pass interference on fourth down,” Liam Coen said. “I’d like to them maybe go earn it, but it is what it is.”

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, played more defensive snaps this week. He saw 39 snaps on offense and 42 on defense after playing 42 snaps on offense and six on defense in a Week 1 victory over the Panthers.

“Jarrian [Jones] got nicked up a little bit, so it forced [Hunter to play] a little bit more naturally even though we wanted to get him a little bit more work as it was,” Coen said. “He just keeps competing. I didn’t get a great chance to watch him individually. I just know I don’t think he hurt us.”