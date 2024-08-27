Travis, Jason Kelce get nine-figure deal from Amazon for New Heights

New Heights has gone next level.

The popular podcast from the Brothers Kelce has struck a deal with Amazon’s Wondery.

Via Caitlin Huston of HollywoodReporter.com, it’s nine-figure, multi-year deal. Wondery will have global distribution rights for all audio and video, including the back catalog of episodes.

Wondery also has secured the rights to adapt the podcast into other languages. The mere fact that this clause even exists underscores the massive crossover appeal of the Kelces. Especially with one of them dating Taylor Swift.

Jason retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. He’ll be working for ESPN. Travis has another year or two before he’ll call it quits, with a potential film career as a potential action-movie superstar.