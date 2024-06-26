Travis Jones hopes to break through as a pass rusher for Ravens

Justin Madubuike showed steady improvement as a pass rusher before landing a long-term deal with the team this offseason and one of his teammates on the interior of the Ravens defensive line is hoping to make a similar leap in 2024.

Travis Jones has 2.5 sacks through his first two seasons, which is close to the three sacks that Madubuike managed in his first two years with Baltimore. Madubuike had five sacks in 2022 and then posted 13.5 while making second-team All-Pro last season.

During the Ravens’ offseason program, Jones said he was looking for the same kind of third-year breakthrough this season.

“I just want to go out there and dominate and improve off the things I did last year and just keep being better, stacking days,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I think I want to go out there for like five, six sacks, at least. Bare minimum.”

Achieving that goal would put Jones on the right track for a big payday of his own and the Ravens would likely put that into the category of good problems to have because of the benefits it would provide to their defense.