Travis Kelce breaks team record for most total touchdowns

  
Published November 16, 2025 09:36 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set the franchise’s record for most total touchdowns Sunday.

He scored a fourth-quarter touchdown in the fourth quarter, catching a 21-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. It was his 84th career score, breaking a tie with Priest Holmes for the Chiefs’ team record.

After the 22-19 loss to the Broncos, Kelce declined to talk to reporters in violation of the NFL’s media access policy.

“If you’re going to ask me about the record, I could [sic] care less about that right now,” Kelce said, via James Palmer of TheAthletic.com.

The Chiefs’ hopes of continuing their streak of AFC West titles is on life support, and at 5-5, their playoff hopes aren’t much better.

Kelce had nine catches for 91 yards and the score.

For the season, he has 50 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.