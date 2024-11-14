Travis Kelce chimes in on the sun problem in Dallas

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones built his stadium intending for the setting sun to create great visuals. And also to invade the eyes of the players, home and away.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently addressed the AT&T Stadium sun spot on the New Heights podcast.

“Playing in that stadium, I fucking had that problem before,” Travis said. “That fucking glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is fucking ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. It’s like the glass makes it fucking like spread more. It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter than it’s ever fucking been. And I mean, I get it, but you try not to let those be an excuse, but holy shit, man. I mean, I get it.”

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett talked about the factors relating to the sun during Thursday’s PFT Live. The video attached to this post includes that portion of his commentary.

And it’s not going to change. Jerry is stubborn. Jerry is determined. Jerry wants the games to look special, even if the placement of the field in relation to the sun creates a sun problem that no other current stadium has.