nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Travis Kelce: Last year was physically taxing, I’m making sure my body’s ready for a long season

  
Published July 27, 2024 04:40 PM

There’s been a lot to celebrate in Kansas City over the last six seasons as the Chiefs have advanced to the conference title game each year and won three of the four Super Bowls they have played in over that span.

All of the games involved in that run can take a toll on the bodies of the players who have been front and center for all of them. Tight end Travis Kelce is one of those players and he said on Saturday that he is cognizant of the impact of playing in as many games as the Chiefs have played.

“Last year was pretty taxing on my body,” Kelce said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I’ve had more snaps than a lot of guys if not everybody in the NFL over the past five, six years, and I’m very prideful of that, but I know it has taken a toll on my body. So it’s just making sure that my body’s getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17-to-20-game season.”

The Chiefs added Irv Smith in free agency and they drafted Jared Wiley in the fifth round to go with Kelce and Noah Gray at tight end. It remains to be seen if their presence will lead to any reduction in snaps for Kelce, but it’s hard to imagine the Chiefs doing much of anything to lessen Kelce’s central role in their offensive attack.