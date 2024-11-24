 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce moves to No. 3 on all-time list for receiving yards by a tight end

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:31 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reached another career milestone.

Kelce has moved to No. 3 on the all-time list for receiving yards by a tight end.

Kelce entered the day with 11,835 — just behind Antonio Gates’ 11,841. Kelce passed Gates in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, catching a short pass and taking it 19 yards down to Carolina’s 25.

That helped lead to a field goal to extend Kansas City’s lead to 10-3.

Through 10 games, Kelce had recorded 62 receptions for 507 yards with two touchdowns in 2024.