Travis Kelce out tonight vs. Lions

The Chiefs will begin their title defense without Travis Kelce.

Kelce, the All-Pro tight end, is out tonight with a knee injury, PFT has confirmed.

Although he was officially listed as questionable, it has been trending in the direction of Kelce missing the opener since he hyperextended his knee at practice this week. The injury is not believed to be serious, but the Chiefs don’t want to risk Kelce aggravating it in Week One and then missing significant time this season.

With Kelce injured and defensive tackle Chris Jones holding out, the Chiefs are playing without arguably their second- and third-best players.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes is good to go. He’ll have to play against the Lions without his favorite target.