Travis Kelce returns after limping off with ankle injury

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back in the game after a scary injury today in Minnesota.

Kelce went down on a non-contact play and at first looked like he had suffered a fairly significant leg injury. He limped to the locker room before halftime.

But after sitting out the first drive of the second half, Kelce returned and looked just fine, making a leaping catch and holding onto the ball as he went to the ground, then making another catch after that. Kelce finished the drive with a touchdown catch.

It’s very good news for the Chiefs, who have taken a second-half lead and have their second-best offensive player back.