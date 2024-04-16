Travis Kelce will host game show on Amazon Prime

Travis Kelce continues to leverage his increasing celebrity. This time around, he’ll be hosting a game show involving celebrities.

Via James Hibberd of the Hollywood Reporter, the Chiefs tight end will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Amazon Prime.

Amazon has ordered 20 episodes of the show, which will have adult contestants answering sixth-grade level questions with the assistance of celebrties.

It’s a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader?, which premiered in 2007.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity,” Kelce said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Kelce surely will be doing more and more things in the entertainment world, especially once he stops playing football. He’s already doing plenty of things — from hosting a successful podcast to producing movies and more — while still a member of the Chiefs.

If you haven’t heard, he’s also dating a fairly famous musician. Which doesn’t hurt his effort to land plenty of money-for-next-to-nothing gigs.