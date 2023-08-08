Trent Brown: Limited practice work “not at all” related to contract

Patriots left tackle Trent Brown was a limited participant in practice again on Monday and he shed some light on why he has not been doing more when he spoke to reporters after the session.

Brown took on a full workload during the first few days of camp, but has been limited in the last seven workouts and has not done team drills in a padded practice yet this summer. Edge rusher Matthew Judon was doing limited work at camp before signing a new deal with the team last week and some have wondered if Brown, who is in the last year of his deal, might have his eyes on a similar adjustment.

On Monday, Brown said “not at all” when asked if that was related to his workload and pointed to an injury as the reason he isn’t a full participant.

“It’s definitely frustrating from a personal standpoint,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “That’s all I can speak on. . . . But like I said, I’m doing everything I can to get back on the field. I’m listening to the training staff and doing everything that’s asked of me so I can get back out here and get healthy. I wish I could be out here every day. I wish I didn’t miss a day.”

Brown said he’s hopeful he’ll be ready to go for Week One against the Eagles. Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott are their top tackles with Brown at less than full strength.