Trent McDuffie: I love being a Chief, the contract stuff will come

In recent weeks, the Chiefs have signed offensive lineman Trey Smith and edge rusher George Karlaftis to long-term contracts.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie could be the next man up.

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2022 draft, McDuffie has proven his value, particularly over the last two seasons. He was a first-team AP All-Pro in 2023 and received second-team honors in 2024 — leading the Chiefs to exercise his fifth-year option for 2026.

Nate Taylor of ESPN noted on Monday that the Chiefs would like to sign McDuffie to a long-term deal before the start of the regular season. McDuffie said on Monday that he’s not spending much time thinking about it.

“When it comes to contract stuff, my relationship with my agent is the [best] I’ve ever had,” McDuffie said, via Taylor. “With that, I’ve allowed him to really focus on contract stuff.

“For me, I really just want to focus on ball. I love being a Chief. I know the contract stuff will come.”

McDuffie, who has played on the inside and outside at corner in the past, noted he still feels he has room for improvement.

“Every year is a new year and you want to prove that you still have it,” McDuffie said. “Even in the nickel, I feel I have something to prove. On the outside, I have something to prove.”

Team owner Clark Hunt, who spoke to the media more extensively about the Chiefs’ stadium situation, was also asked about potentially signing McDuffie to a new deal.

“One of the themes you saw was rewarding players we had drafted,” Hunt said. “I’m a big believer that you build teams through the draft. I don’t want to speak specifically about any one player, but it is a priority for us to keep the nucleus of the team together.”